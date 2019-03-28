Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
CAROL BOVE
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Road
Schaumburg, IL
SCHAUMBURG - Carol Bove, nee O'Connell, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Bove for 57 years. Loving mother of Laura (John) Zybko and Brian Bove. Devoted grandmother of Amanda Zybko, Rachael Cecala and Kara Zybko. She will lie in state on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
