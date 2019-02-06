ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Carol D. Buchanan, 86, was born December 28, 1932 in Chicago to Gustav and Dorothy (nee Staiger) Eckert and passed away February 3, 2019. Carol was a volunteer at Spalding School in Chicago, Clearbrook Center, Countryside in Barrington and the Meals-on-Wheels Program. She was a life-long Cub fan and loved her second home in Lake Carroll, IL. Carol also enjoyed spending time and traveling with her "Nighthawks" friends. Carol was the beloved wife of James Buchanan; loving mother of Thomas (Melinda) Buchanan and the late James Buchanan; cherished grandmother of Brooke (Greg) Suchomski, Bonnie (Steve) Murray, Brittany (James) Carroll and the late Ryan Buchanan; great-grandmother of Michael, Megan, Taylor, Grace, Samantha, Rhyan and Rusty; dear sister of the late Allen Eckert and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Private entombment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Clearbrook Center, 3201 Campbell Street, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary