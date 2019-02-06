Home
Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
For more information about
CAROL BUCHANAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL D. BUCHANAN


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROL D. BUCHANAN Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Carol D. Buchanan, 86, was born December 28, 1932 in Chicago to Gustav and Dorothy (nee Staiger) Eckert and passed away February 3, 2019. Carol was a volunteer at Spalding School in Chicago, Clearbrook Center, Countryside in Barrington and the Meals-on-Wheels Program. She was a life-long Cub fan and loved her second home in Lake Carroll, IL. Carol also enjoyed spending time and traveling with her "Nighthawks" friends. Carol was the beloved wife of James Buchanan; loving mother of Thomas (Melinda) Buchanan and the late James Buchanan; cherished grandmother of Brooke (Greg) Suchomski, Bonnie (Steve) Murray, Brittany (James) Carroll and the late Ryan Buchanan; great-grandmother of Michael, Megan, Taylor, Grace, Samantha, Rhyan and Rusty; dear sister of the late Allen Eckert and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Private entombment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Clearbrook Center, 3201 Campbell Street, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now