|
|
ST. CHARLES - Carol Dorothy Rodgers, 76, passed away from cancer on Friday, August 23, 2019 at River Glen in St. Charles. Carol was born on August 27, 1942, in Chicago, IL., the oldest daughter of Roy Louis and Dorothea Clara (nee Gannon) Charlton. She was united in marriage on her 25th birthday to John Douglas Rodgers at St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church in Downers Grove, Illinois in 1966. Carol had many childhood interests, including drama lessons, participating in plays, and reading. She spent many fun-filled summers in Eagle River, Wisconsin with family boating and cooking out not only as a child but always as an adult. Carol graduated from Downers Grove North High School in 1960 where she was an honor roll student. Carol went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University in 1964. Carol worked as a speech therapist in the Naperville School District and later studied during the summers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where she received her master's degree in Speech Language Pathology. When she returned to the field while still raising her four children, she completed coursework at Northwestern University and was recertified to practice as a Speech-Language Pathologist in the hospital setting. Carol will always be remembered as a loving, kind, generous individual who was always thinking of ways to celebrate and surprise others on their birthdays. She was laid back and preferred living a life in a relaxed way focusing on friends and family. Carol is survived by her four loving children, John Jay (Dawn Countryman) Rodgers, Amy Louise (Scott Duffin) Rodgers, Renee Dorothy Rodgers and Brett Lloyd (Rathna) Rodgers; four grandchildren, Gabriella Duffin, Olivia Duffin, Maya Rodgers and Zara Rodgers; one sister, Susan (Ray) Butkus; and one brother, Roy (Val) Charlton, one niece Allison (Chris) Nichols; and one nephew, Eric (Jenny) Butkus. Funeral services have been held. Arrangements were made by Moss-Norris Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-2000.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019