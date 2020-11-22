1/
CAROL E. RAFALSKI
SCHAUMBURG - Carol E. Rafalski, nee Czarny, age 73. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rafalski for over 49 years. Devoted mother of Christopher Rafalski and Carrie (Andy) Dunfee. Cherished Busia of Kaitlyn, Conner, Hailey, Tanner and her four-legged granddogs, Rocky and Lambeau. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Lottie Czarny. Caring sister of Connie (the late James) McIlany, Nancy (Jim) Cicero and the late Terrance (Elizabeth) Czarny. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. There is nothing that Carol loved more than her family except maybe the color purple! The visitation will be held Tuesday, from 3 to 7 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Wednesday, at St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 820 S. Springinsguth Rd, Schaumburg. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
