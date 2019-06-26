|
DES PLAINES - Carol J. Hoferitza, age 78, passed away June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hoferitza. Loving mother of John and James (Beth) Hoferitza. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Emily, and Keithen. She is preceded in death by her siblings. Memorial gathering for Carol will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019