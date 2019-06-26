Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
CAROL HOFERITZA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL HOFERITZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL J. HOFERITZA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL J. HOFERITZA Obituary
DES PLAINES - Carol J. Hoferitza, age 78, passed away June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Hoferitza. Loving mother of John and James (Beth) Hoferitza. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Emily, and Keithen. She is preceded in death by her siblings. Memorial gathering for Carol will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now