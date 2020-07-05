LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Carol J. Lehman (nee Norstrom), 68, formerly of Skokie, will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich from 9:00 am until time of prayers at 10:00 am proceeding to St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich for a Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. She was born on August 27, 1951 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Carol is the beloved wife of Rich, they were married for 33 years; stepmother of Kelly (Jim) Cain, Josh (Vanessa) and Blair (Kristina); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 2; sister of Robert (Linda) Norstrom and she also leaves behind her fur baby, Tug. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kay's Animal Shelter, 2705 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com
.