Carol J. Osborne age 80, of "Old Carpentersville" passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Carol was born in Chicago on December 31, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Charles & Dora Hoffman. She was a resident of the area for over 50 years and a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Prior to retirement, Carol was employed by Precision Twist Drill in Crystal Lake for many years. Survivors include her daughters; Tracie (Tom) Wallace and Angelique Dobler. Other survivors include her grandchildren; James (Tracy) Marvel, Joseph (Vanessa) Marvel, Fiore (Mary) Buccieri, Richard (Aubry) Marvel,Jr., Ryan Marvel, Christopher Marvel, Reno Buccieri, Brandon Marvel, Tucker Wallace and Taryn Wallace as well as 9 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husbands; Frank Dobler and Ottis Osborne. Her daughter; Julie Marvel Buccieri, her son; Richard Marvel. Upon entering the building all attendees must wear a face mask at all times within the funeral home. In keeping within compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size; Please be aware that only 50 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, and refrain from hugging or consoling the mourners. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Bruce W. Meissner, officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Dundee. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
. For information, please call 847-426-3436.