ELGIN - Carol J. Plate, 68, of Elgin, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Kishwaukee, Hospital. She was born May 7, 1952 in Elgin the daughter of the late Fred and Norma Plate. Private family burial will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. A celebration of life will held at a future date. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.