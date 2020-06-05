CAROL JEAN MILLER
1942 - 2020
Carol Jean Miller was born May 20, 1942 in Evanston to Ernst and Eleanor (nee Knudson) Seegers. She died June 3, 2020 at her home. Carol was a board member of Prairie Patch Quilters and belonged to the Village Quilters of Lake Bluff. She loved to Quilt, Knit, Crochet and Paint. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, LeRoy Miller; loving mother of Jeffery (Maribel) and Glenn (Rebecca); cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jonah and Luke. She is preceded in death by her son Gregory; her brother Larry Seegers and by her parents. Funeral and interment services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moody Bible Institute or The Orchard Evangelical Free Church. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
