NAPERVILLE - Carol Jean Osterland, age 83, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Naperville. She was born on April 29, 1936 in Aurora, IL to the late Ethel and Raymond "Lindy" Rickert. Carol is survived by her husband of 13 years Otto A. Osterland; children Diane (Don) Hornig and Dave (Deb) Lehmann; stepchildren Deb (John) D'Alessandro, Steve (Cindy) Osterland, and Bob (Kirstie) Osterland; grandchildren Steven Thome, Stephanie and Jake Lehmann; 6 stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Carol spent her career working at Nichols Library until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 3 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 4, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lisle Cemetery, Lisle, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Carol's memory, donations to Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 1, 2019
