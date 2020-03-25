|
|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Carol Jean Stone (nee Schumaker), age 73. Beloved wife of Lawrence Stone for 49 years. Loving mother of Michael John (Jackie) and Steven Joseph Stone. Dear grandmother of Samuel and Veronica. Fond sister of Charles (Sharon) Schumaker, David (Marium) Schumaker and the late Joseph (late Jean) Schumaker. Aunt and cousin of many. A private burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery and a Life Celebration Service will be held in the future. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020