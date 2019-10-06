|
Carol was born March 29, 1933 in Astoria, IL. She passed away September 26, 2019 at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. Carol was a lifelong teacher and learner and an inspiration to other teachers and learners. She went back to school to earn a master's degree in special education while parenting four kids, and later taught special needs children in Palatine for over 20 years. She was a passionate advocate for many liberal causes, including education, labor unions, and the advancement of girls and women. Carol endured with strength some extreme hardships while a young mother, including a tornado that destroyed her home and a terrible car accident. She found a way to find whimsy and beauty in even the darkest times. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Michael Wardell, Laurie (Dean Blobaum) Wardell, Amy (John Kern) Wardell, and Douglas Wardell; and grandchildren, Willow, Alanna, Matthew, Taylor, Thomas, Sam, and Sarah. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grace Gross and sisters, Barbara and Katy. Services for Carol will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Douglas Wardell Special Needs Trust, c/o BMO Harris Bank, 110 E. Irving Park Road, Roselle, IL 60172. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019