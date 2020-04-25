|
|
Carol J. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, previously of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away and entered into the presence of the Lord on April 14th, 2020 at age 79. Carol lived a wonderful, full life. Carol was born to William and Ada Laughlin. She grew up in Elmhurst, IL and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. She graduated from the College of St. Catherine, Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962, and then worked for Shurfine Foods in quality control. Carol was married to George H. Smith for many years, and they had 4 sons, the second who died in infancy. When Carol had her first child, she decided to dedicate her life to being a wonderful mom. She made it her mission to improve the lives of those she cared for and loved. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mom, Carol also loved serving at her church of many years, St. Marcelline Catholic Church. Throughout her life, she held a strong faith in God, which she showed in her caring service to others and shared with those who surrounded her. Carol loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed. Carol is the beloved daughter of the late William and Ada, dear sister of Patrick-d (Rosemary) and Ann (Harold), loving mom of Scott (Jill), Eric (Reace) and Michael (Kelly), proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date. For more information, or to be notified of details, please email Scott at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 822 Springinsguth Rd, Schaumburg, IL, 60193, Attn: Offertory Donation in the memory of Carol J. Smith or online at: https:/stmarcelline.com/ via the online giving link.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2020