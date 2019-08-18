Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
CAROL JOY HARNEY

CAROL JOY HARNEY Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Carol Joy Harney, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger Harney (2014); loving mother of Robert Harney and Cynthia Lynn (Robert, Jr.) Keene; beloved "Gma" of Michael Sean, Robert Lewis III (Jessica), Thomas James "TJ," Brittney Elizabeth and Brandon Anton; daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Petrovic; sister of the late Rose Marie and Frank Miles. Carol always had a positive attitude and a generous heart, she was a great friend and was the rock of her family. She could often be found knitting, crocheting or hosting family and friends in her favorite place, her home. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. Info, Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 773-545-3800 or www.muyzkafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
