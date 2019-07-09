Carol L. Kasprzak (nee Wertheim), unexpectedly received her angel wings on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Chicago on October 10, 1946 to Anthony and Shirley (Baker) Wertheim. She graduated East Leyden HS in 1964. She was working as a dental assistant when she met, Wally, the love of her life on the corner of Scott St. and Grand Ave. They married on May 27, 1967 and raised three children. She worked as an Office Manager, retiring after 22 years, at Hospital Therapy Products, a wonderful family-owned business which she loved and who treated her like family. She loved spending time with family, entertaining, Pinot Grigio, dining out with friends, trips with her fabulous girlfriends, Pinot Grigio, dancing, snowbirding in FL, Pinot Grigio, movies, playing games and she especially loved to iron (we don't know why). She was an absolutely amazing wife, mother, friend and cook! A sweet, fun-loving Grandma who loved to make homemade cinnamon rolls and cookies with her grandchildren. She was a second "Mom" to her children's friends. Always elegant and graceful ... there are no words to express how much she is loved and will be missed. A truly beautiful soul! beloved wife of Walter; devoted mother of Amanda (the late Rick) Marshall, Adam (Cat) Kasprzak and Alan (Jessica) Kasprzak; cherished grandmother of Cooper Marshall, Evan Kasprzak and Carissa Kasprzak; dear sister of Pamela (the late Gene) Zipprich and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are asked to gather 10:00 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019