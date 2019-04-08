Daily Herald Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
CAROL LAREE TOORNER

CAROL LAREE TOORNER Obituary
Carol Laree Toorner, 80, passed away April 6, 2019. Carol was the Beloved wife of the late Rolf Toorner; Loving mother of Laree (Dan) Fahey and the late Dale Toorner; Adored grandma of Taylor, Alyssa, Madison, and Brendan; Dear sister of John, Robert, Bill, and the late Charles Murphy; Cherished aunt of Terry (Chris), Michael (Wanda), Brian (Carole), Linda, Rusty (Dawn), Kevin (Donna), Wendy (Frank), and the late Johnny and Frank. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL 60016 (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Funeral Service Wednesday, April 10 at 10am at Oehler Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
