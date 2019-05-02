Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
0S233 Church St
Winfield, IL 60190
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John the Baptist
0S233 Church Street
Winfield, IL
View Map
Carol Louise Nagel (nee Daleiden), 73, born on June 19, 1945, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 29th. She was a longtime resident of Wheaton until she moved to Lombard in 1998 where she remained until her death. She was a resident of Sunrise at Fountain Square where she was the president of the residents association and active in the many resident activities. She is preceded in her death by her husband Richard R. Nagel, her parents, Lenore and Edward Daleiden, her brothers, Theodore and Robert Daleiden and her brother-in-law Roger Wilcox. Carol is survived by her sisters Sue (Thomas) Denson and Lenore Wilcox her children Joseph (Missy) Wiedow, Donna (Chris) Borowiec and Anne (Jose) Wiedow Janowski, her grandchildren Catherine (Kyle) Frank, Justin (Karissa) Borowiec, Timothy Borowiec, Sean DeFelice, Matthew (Alexis) DeFelice, Patrick Wiedow-Hagene, Jose P. Lopez, Jasmine Lopez, Caroline Borowiec, Brandon Wiedow, Abigail Borowiec and Elizabeth Wiedow and great-grandchildren Branlee Borowiec, Gabriella Corona-Lopez, Ezra Corona, baby Frank and baby Borowiec, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A memorial mass will take place on Saturday May, 4th 9:45 am at St. John the Baptist, 0S233 Church Street, Winfield, IL 60190 with a reception to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019
