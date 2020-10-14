1/
CAROL M. BLACKWELL
Carol M. Blackwell, 66, of Huntley, died peacefully. October 11, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Wayside Cross Ministries. Carol was born November 10, 1953 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, and later confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. On August 14, 1976 she married her high school sweetheart Dale R. Blackwell. She was a true Midwest traveler as her insurance specialist career spanned many states. She had a very giving heart, and was always encouraging others. She volunteered endless hours at Sweet Charity in Naperville, and was a dedicated member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She will be most remembered for her devotion and care for her husband and children. Carol will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dale; her sons, Nathan and Corbin Blackwell; and her sister, Joan/Dave Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
