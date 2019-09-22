Daily Herald Obituaries
Carol M. Christensen, nee Lauer. Proud wife of the late Earl Christensen, USN and UBC, for over 45 years. Loving mother of Denise, Carla, and Renee. Sister of the late Rita and the late Kathleen. Aunt of many. Carol was a longtime member of the QAS Over 50 Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to Benedictine Sisters of Chicago St. Scholastica Monastery, Attn: Development Office, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645-1913 are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 am at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago followed by Mass at 11:30am at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. For funeral information, 773-736-3833 or visit Carol's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
