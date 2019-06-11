Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
CAROL M. DUDDLES

CAROL M. DUDDLES Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Carol M. Duddles, 74, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 44 years, passed away peacefully Friday June 7, 2019. Carol was a hairdresser at Rose's Beauty Salon for over 45 years. She was the beloved wife of Verne Duddles for 50 years; loving mother to Kristin M. and Cory A. (Lauren) Duddles; cherished grandmother of Jackson, Madison, and Avery; caring sister to the late Arlene (late Carmen "Bud") Archer, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was the cherished best friend of Rayona Olszewski for over 60 years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Closing prayers Thursday, June 13th 10:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 11 am Mass. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Stand Up to Cancer at standuptocancer.org. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019
