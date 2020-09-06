A memorial visitation for Carol M. Paweleck (nee Kuhns) will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 3:30p.m. until time of prayer 8:30p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Inurnment Friday at St. Adalbert Cemetery, 6800 N. Milwaukee Rd., Niles. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery office for a 10:30 burial. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a max. of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks are required. Carol, known as "Nannie," is the beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Debra (Terry) Hudkins, Laurie Modaff, George and Jeannie (Mark) Skuran; cherished grandmother of Brianna, Ryan (Emily), Taryn (Steve), Elijah, Dustin, Kyle, Josh, Trevor, Tyler, Cayla and Hannah; proud great-grandmother of Myles, Lexi, Avery, Lucy and Desmond; dear sister of Gary (Michelle) Knapp and the late Lou; sister-in-law of Donna (Walter) Shaw and Joe (the late Joyce) Paweleck; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. For information, 630-289-8054.