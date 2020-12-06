Carol McArthur, nee Krueger, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Pauline Krueger; her husband, Douglas; and her brother, James Krueger. Carol was the beloved mother of Audrey (Mike) Rozier, Joseph McArthur, Heather McArthur (Kevin Ahmer), and Jay McArthur. Loving grandmother of Kiana, Nadia, Kayla, Macie and Ryan. Cherished sister of Jerry (Jessica) Krueger, Arlene Lubarsky, Marilyn (George) Darby, Bob (Dina) Krueger and Patty Shahinian. Beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend to many and will be missed. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 3318 South Clarence Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois 60402. For more information, visit www.smithcorcoran.com
or 847-359-8020.