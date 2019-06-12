Daily Herald Obituaries
CAROL P. OLSON


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol P. Olson, age 78, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital. She was born May 5, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Rudolph and Margaret Staats. Carol is survived by her children, Julie (Bill) Klicka and James K. Olson Jr., her grandchildren, Tyler, Maggie, and Jaimie Klicka and Garrett Olson, her brother, Ronald (Barbara) Staats, her brother-in-law, Richard (Tiffany) Olson, her sister-in-law, Sharon (Sergio) Pierluissi, and her niece and nephews, Cathy Blais, Rickie Olson, James Olson, Sergio Pierluissi, Clif Pierluissi and Steve Towers. She was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Olson and her parents. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00pm until1:30pm with a funeral service commencing at 1:30pm at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. Interment will follow the services at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or go to www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
