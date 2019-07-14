|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Carol Ralston (Gattuso), age 61. Beloved wife of Garland Ralston: loving mother of Ted (Cortney) Krus; step mother of John (Jessica) Ralston; grandmother of Grace Krus and Leo Ralston; dear sister of Fran (Edward) Weyna and Nancy (the late Edward) Henderson; fond aunt of Catherine and Jennifer Weyna; also loved by many other nieces, nephews and extended family. She cherished and deeply loved her granddaughter Grace. Carol was a career woman and held many high profile jobs. She celebrated life through her passion of travel, music and the holidays. Carol also loved dogs so in lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Wright-Way Rescue, 5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053. Visitation Monday July 15, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Memorial Service Thursday July 18, 11:00 a.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment private. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019