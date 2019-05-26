|
BARRINGTON - Carol Raymond McClintock, 94, passed away peacefully February 7 in Cape Coral, FL. Carol is survived by her daughter Holly McClintock Bowling; sons Kennon McClintock, and Steve McClintock; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-8pm Friday, May 31st at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. The memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, June 1st at First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be visitation for one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019