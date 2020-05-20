|
GRAYSLAKE - A memorial service for Carol S. Studtmann (nee Heinrich), 82, will be held at a later date. She was born April 24, 1938 in Melrose Park, IL and died May 16, 2020 at Transitional Care of Arlington Heights. Carol was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She knew the love of Jesus and shared it with everyone, especially her family, her loving husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Her church family was her second family and she really enjoyed teaching the little ones in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. As part of her church family she enjoyed many Bible Studies, being part of the Women's Missionary League, and helping out with various church functions such as the Pig Roast, book sales, and big rummage sales. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Studtmann; her children, Mark (Patty) Studtmann and Sharon (Mark) Dykstra; her grandchildren, Keith, Kevin and Steven Dykstra and Lindsay and Jenna Studtmann. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2020