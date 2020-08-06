GRAYSLAKE - A Celebration of life will be held for Carol who was born on April 24, 1938 and was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2020, at age 82. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Studtmann, her children Mark (Patty) Studtmann and Sharon (Mark) Dykstra, her grandchildren Keith, Kevin and Steven Dykstra and Lindsay and Jenna Studtmann and siblings Erich (Barb) Heinrich, Clare (Benedict) Yaspelkis and Nancy (Richard) Davis. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Hawthorn Woods on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11 AM. Face coverings will be required. The family requests that all memorials be sent to St Matthew's Lutheran Church 2450 Old McHenry Rd Hawthorne Woods IL 60047. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.