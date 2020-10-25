Carol Suzanne (Morey) Deering died peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois. She was born on December 15, 1941, in Evanston, Illinois to Ethel Nolan Morey and Selah E. Morey. She grew up in Forest Lake and later moved to Schaumburg, Palatine, and finally Huntley, Illinois. She married Leroy Donald Deering on August 27, 1959. He was the love of her life, and they were blessed to share 62 years of marriage. Together, they had, and are survived by, three children: Robert (Cynthia), Connie (Terry), and Richard (Courtney) who they raised at the home they built together in Inverness in 1967. They were proud grandparents to Ryan (Amanda), Timothy, Christopher, Brett (Hannah), and Trent (Lindsey). They were great-grandparents to Nora, Ruby, Alice, and soon to be baby Henry. She is also survived by her sister, Betsy Boatz; and her two nieces, Katie and Emily. Susie loved being a homemaker, supporting Leroy in the family business, volunteering in the Seeds and nursing home ministries at their church, and helping and encouraging their friends. She was a kind and gentle spirit who knew Jesus and showed His love in simple acts, compassion and help when it was needed. She was preceded in death by Leroy when he passed unexpectedly on May 19, 2020. She could hardly imagine life without him. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by many. Due to the current situation, a celebration of life for Leroy and Susie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Willow Creek Church Huntley or JourneyCare Care Center in Barrington. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.