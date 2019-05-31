Carol Suzanne Marshall, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Vernon Hills. She was born June 17, 1942 in Chicago and had been a resident of Lincolnshire for the past 49 years. Carol was the former Office and Communications Manager/Deputy Village Clerk for the Village of Lincolnshire, retiring in 2011. Carol took flying lessons, often flew with her husband, was a skilled photographer and enjoyed gardening. Surviving are her husband Don; her son Christian (Jennifer) Marshall; 2 grandchildren, Cooper and Cameron and a daughter in law, Amanda Marshall. She was preceded in death by her son Rick Marshall in 2016 and by her sister, Joan Parker. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. There will be a service during the visitation at 7 pm. Interment will be later in Gleason, WI. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary