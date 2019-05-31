Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL SUZANNE MARSHALL


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROL SUZANNE MARSHALL Obituary
Carol Suzanne Marshall, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Vernon Hills. She was born June 17, 1942 in Chicago and had been a resident of Lincolnshire for the past 49 years. Carol was the former Office and Communications Manager/Deputy Village Clerk for the Village of Lincolnshire, retiring in 2011. Carol took flying lessons, often flew with her husband, was a skilled photographer and enjoyed gardening. Surviving are her husband Don; her son Christian (Jennifer) Marshall; 2 grandchildren, Cooper and Cameron and a daughter in law, Amanda Marshall. She was preceded in death by her son Rick Marshall in 2016 and by her sister, Joan Parker. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. There will be a service during the visitation at 7 pm. Interment will be later in Gleason, WI. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now