Carol (nee Walsh) Ward, aged 84, currently residing in Lake Zurich, IL, passed away on September 26th, 2019. She is survived by her children Kathleen (Craig) Thomas, Maureen (Wayne) Janowski, Wendy (Timothy) Hart, and Cynthia Ward; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Ward, and her parents, Harold and Margaret Walsh. She was proud to grow up on the south side of Chicago and made long lasting friendships from those days. Carol started her married life with her husband, Jim, in Germany where he was stationed for two years, then returned to the states right before the birth of their first child. They were happily married for over 60 years. Carol lived most of her adult life in Palatine and enjoyed being a housewife, volunteered many hours when her children were growing up, and shared her joy of music by teaching piano for many years. Her favorite hobbies were golfing, playing bridge, reading, and she loved to watch movies. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (https://www.stjude.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019