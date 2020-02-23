|
For 75 years Carol Wendell Wandschneider shared a determined and independent spirit with her family and community. Upon passing on February 5, 2020 she left a legacy that those who lived and died in Downers Grove will be remembered for generations to come. Born August 30, 1944 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Pauline and Fritz Wandschneider, Carol was raised with her sister Pauline (Wandschneider) Buchanan in Downers Grove. She graduated from Downers Grove High School (now North High), then from the University of Illinois. Following a career in food service, she returned to her hometown and spent 17 years as a prominent community volunteer and avid archivist of the lives lived in Downers Grove, digitizing everything from old photographs to phone books so they are available for future generations. She also served on numerous boards, notably those of the Downers Grove Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution Downers Grove Chapter and the Archive Committee at St. Andrew's Church. Carol's attention to detail and commitment to service manifested in everyday ways with her family, always accompanied by her acerbic wit. She never failed to mail a greeting card to her sister, niece Carlye W. (Buchanan) Dooley and nephew, James Duncan (J.D.) Buchanan Jr. for every occasion ... even Halloween. Carol's family will celebrate her legacy at a memorial in Downers Grove to be held in the Spring of 2020, date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Downers Grove Historical Society or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020