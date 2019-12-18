Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Immanuel UCC
415 W. North Ave.
Bartlett, IL
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel UCC
415 W. North Ave
Bartlett, IL
CAROLE A. KAISER


1934 - 2019
CAROLE A. KAISER Obituary
BARTLETT - Carole A. Kaiser (nee Cilona), 85, passed away on December 15, 2019, and has already swept clean the entrance to the Pearly Gates. She was born on March 12, 1934, in Chicago. Carole was a person of compassion, courage and unconditional love. She cared more than anything about the well-being of others; her family, friends, and community. She was a fearless pioneer and feminist. She was and continues to be an inspiration for the countless people with whom she connected. Carole was a wonderful, talented cook (a gift she loved to give to her family and others regularly). She enjoyed traveling and even spent two years traveling the country in a motorhome. She was an avid theater and Cubs fan. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife and partner for over 45 years of Mary Burson; loving mom of Katheryn (David Gardner) Kaiser, Kim Gallagher, Daniel (Yolanda De Anda) Kaiser, Julie (Kevin Pelino) Kaiser, Kim (Dutch) Geselle, Katherine (Bill Bernard)Burson, James (Kim) Burson and Karen (Brian) Gleason; cherished grandma of Mara, Grant, Tessa, Marisa, Zane, Shaelen, Carys, Jaclyn, Eric, Kevin, Frances, Brian Jr., Kristin and Matthew and great-grandma of Lucas, Jack, Brayden and Auburn; dear daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (nee Wallburg) Cilona; caring sister of Dolores (the late Marty) Kaiser, Charles (Guy Birster) Cilona and Gerald (Linda) Cilona and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 10:30 a.m., on Friday, at Immanuel UCC, 415 W. North Ave., Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or the Campaign for Southern Equality (www.southernequality.org), would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
