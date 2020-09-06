BARRINGTON - Carole Ann Lynam passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on October 20, 1928 in Chicago to John and Carmela Dascoli. She was an avid and masterful bridge player and a phenomenal cook. She enjoyed tennis, golf, politics and loved her family more than anything in the world. Carole was united in marriage to Thomas Lynam on July 29, 1950; they celebrated 59 years of marriage until his passing in 2009. He was the greatest love of her life. Carole was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her children, David (Christine) Lynam of Elmhurst, Donald (Patrice) Lynam of Madison, Wis., Richard (Gail) Lynam of Fontana, Wis., Barbara (John) Brayton of Barrington and Susan (John) Cardwell of Royal Oak, MI; grandchildren, Tess and Clayton Lynam, Courtney (Chad Scherr) Lynam Scherr, Steven and Daniel Lynam, Lindsay (Jason) Forscht, Michael Hume, Jenna, Kara and Lea Brayton and Samantha Cardwell; and great-grandchildren, Liam and McKenna Young and Kian Scherr. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. A private graveside service will be held by the family. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.