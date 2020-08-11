1/1
CAROLE J. LYNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole J. Lynn, 85, passed away August 8, 2020. She was born January 27, 1935 in Verdon Nebraska to Fred and Maxine Elliott Zentner. Carole received her Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Omaha and went on to obtain her Master's degree from Roosevelt University. After college, she was a flight attendant for United Air Lines. It was there she discovered her love for travel. Following the birth of her son, she began the career that brought her the most enjoyment, teaching. She went on to teach for 34 years, the majority in Lake Zurich. Carole is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Garth (Claudia); her sister, Marva Kleine; niece, Darcy (Scott) Evers; and their children, Amanda, Mallory, Dalton, Cole and Rylie. A visiting hour will be Saturday, August 15, from 10:00 until the time of a service at 11:00 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Due to Covid-19 precautions, service attendance may be limited and we are requiring everyone wear a mask. To leave a fond memory of Carole or a condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com. Call, 847-550-4221 for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved