Carole J. Lynn, 85, passed away August 8, 2020. She was born January 27, 1935 in Verdon Nebraska to Fred and Maxine Elliott Zentner. Carole received her Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Omaha and went on to obtain her Master's degree from Roosevelt University. After college, she was a flight attendant for United Air Lines. It was there she discovered her love for travel. Following the birth of her son, she began the career that brought her the most enjoyment, teaching. She went on to teach for 34 years, the majority in Lake Zurich. Carole is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Garth (Claudia); her sister, Marva Kleine; niece, Darcy (Scott) Evers; and their children, Amanda, Mallory, Dalton, Cole and Rylie. A visiting hour will be Saturday, August 15, from 10:00 until the time of a service at 11:00 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Due to Covid-19 precautions, service attendance may be limited and we are requiring everyone wear a mask. To leave a fond memory of Carole or a condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
. Call, 847-550-4221 for more information.