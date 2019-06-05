Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Carole L Beeson, of Barrington IL passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 at her home. Carole was born on November 21, 1934 in Elgin IL. She was the daughter of Anthony and Geraldine (Jahns) White. Carole attended Elgin High School. Upon graduation, studied at Coe College and Northern Illinois where she received her degree in teaching. Carole pursued her masters at Northwestern University. Carole married Robert Beeson also of Elgin. During her lifetime she collected artwork, Majolica and antiques from her European travels. She had a keen eye for decorating and design. She was an avid reader and had a passion for cooking. But most of all, over the years treasured her beloved "furry family" of dogs. Survivors: Her Brother, David (Carol) White of Elgin; Sisters, Mary Willis of Elgin and Teresa Lobianco of Flower Mound TX. along with her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L Beeson, her parents, Tony and Gerry, and a nephew, Michael White. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30AM in Laird Funeral Home, Elgin IL. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday morning in the funeral home from 9:30AM until the time of services. Memorials can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago., and also the . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019
