Carole Lee Molbeck of Chicago was born on November 2, 1942 in Chicago, to Simon and Lucille (nee Groth) Simonsen. She died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Chicago. She is survived by her children, daughter, Karyn Lorentzen, Kim (John) Pankowski, Kevin (Vicki) Molbeck and Keith Molbeck; grandchildren, Kenneth M. Molbeck, IV, Bradley Molbeck, Kirsten Lorentzen, Amanda Pankowski, Katlyn Lorentzen, Sarah Molbeck, Eric Pankowski, Karly Lorentzen and Camryn Molbeck; sister-in-law, Renata Simonsen and several nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Molbeck, Jr.; son, Kenneth M. Molbeck, III; her parents; and brother, Robert Simonsen. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am until the 3:00 pm, Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 1473, Lombard, IL 60148-8473. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020