|
|
Carole "Sugar" McDade-Walsh, age 82, beloved wife of the late Eugene "Mac" McDade and the late Gerald "Botch" Walsh; loving mother of Susan McDade, Joanne (Dave) McDade-Wieder, Patrick (Chrissy), Cyndi McDade and Don "Bin" McDade; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jenna, Jamee (Jose), Shane, Meghan and Melanie; great-grandmother of Kahlia and Kylee; loving sister of the late Conley "Buddy" (Renee) Vaughn; stepmother of Theresa, Kelly (Lynn), Kevin (Kathy), Timothy (Debbie), John (Mary) and Daniel (Teresa) Walsh and Mary Kay (George) Gilbert, Renie (Scott) Shaffer and Laurie (Tony) Estes; stepgrandmother of 23; great-stepgrandmother of 26; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019,3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Friday, 9:15 AM to St. Emily Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019