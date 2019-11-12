Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
CAROLE "SUGAR" MCDADE-WALSH

Carole "Sugar" McDade-Walsh, age 82, beloved wife of the late Eugene "Mac" McDade and the late Gerald "Botch" Walsh; loving mother of Susan McDade, Joanne (Dave) McDade-Wieder, Patrick (Chrissy), Cyndi McDade and Don "Bin" McDade; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jenna, Jamee (Jose), Shane, Meghan and Melanie; great-grandmother of Kahlia and Kylee; loving sister of the late Conley "Buddy" (Renee) Vaughn; stepmother of Theresa, Kelly (Lynn), Kevin (Kathy), Timothy (Debbie), John (Mary) and Daniel (Teresa) Walsh and Mary Kay (George) Gilbert, Renie (Scott) Shaffer and Laurie (Tony) Estes; stepgrandmother of 23; great-stepgrandmother of 26; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019,3-9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Friday, 9:15 AM to St. Emily Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
