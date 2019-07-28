|
MCHENRY - Caroline Ann Innis. Loving infant daughter of Timothy and Jaime Innis. Dear granddaughter of Patrick and Sandra Innis, Mary Ann Pfeiffer, James (Donna Lasko) Pfeiffer. Dear sister of Katherine Innis. Loved niece of Julie and Tim, Margie and Corey, Maureen and Chris, Jason and Leslie and the late Patricia. Dear cousin of 12 that will miss her dearly. Caroline was born September 13, 2018 in Park Ridge, IL and passed away July 20, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. Visitation Monday, July 29th from 1:00 - 9:00 PM, with a funeral service at 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019