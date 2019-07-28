Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
CAROLINE INNIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLINE INNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLINE ANN INNIS


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROLINE ANN INNIS Obituary
MCHENRY - Caroline Ann Innis. Loving infant daughter of Timothy and Jaime Innis. Dear granddaughter of Patrick and Sandra Innis, Mary Ann Pfeiffer, James (Donna Lasko) Pfeiffer. Dear sister of Katherine Innis. Loved niece of Julie and Tim, Margie and Corey, Maureen and Chris, Jason and Leslie and the late Patricia. Dear cousin of 12 that will miss her dearly. Caroline was born September 13, 2018 in Park Ridge, IL and passed away July 20, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. Visitation Monday, July 29th from 1:00 - 9:00 PM, with a funeral service at 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROLINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now