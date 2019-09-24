Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
CAROLINE J. LIGGETT


1923 - 2019
Caroline J. Liggett (nee Rauscher), age 96, formerly of Elmwood Park and Palatine, most recently of Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Loving wife of the late William M. Liggett. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Rauscher. Devoted mother to Karen (Marcello) DiGiulio, James (Vilma Figueroa) Liggett, Rita (John) Handley, William A. (Joyce) Liggett, and Lisa (John) Krewer. Cherished grandma of Mario, Marco, Joseph, Autumn, Jasmin, Hazel, Ricardo, Carly, Rocky, Kristy, Aaron, Brian, Kyle, Ariel, Alison, Katie, John, and Anthony. Loving great grandma and aunt to many. Preceded in death by her parents Mary and William Rauscher, and by her sisters Cele Ostow, Helen Arendt, Margaret Avanzi, Marie Secondi. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL. A mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Thursday, at 10:00AM. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Ministries would be greatly appreciated, https://www.franciscanministries.org/donate/. For more information, please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
