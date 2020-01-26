|
|
Caroline J. Ulmer, 88, passed January 21, 2020 with her three loving children near her side. Caroline was born Feb. 13, 1931 to Joseph and Palmira Santiloni in Kenosha, WI, and was joined by siblings Dorothy, Joyce and Joseph. Caroline married the late Dalton 'Chris' Ulmer in 1951 and they raised their family in Schaumburg, IL. Caroline is survived by her three loving children, Christine Becker (KiKi), Paula McAleese, Douglas Ulmer (Amber), and preceded in death by Jeffrey Ulmer. She is the cherished grandmother of Carly, Ashly, Ryan and Mario and the proud great-grandmother of Marley and Reagan. Caroline loved to dance, read, knit and socialize with her lifelong friends. Caroline was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Funeral services are private. Memorials are appreciated to , . Sign the guest book at http://www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020