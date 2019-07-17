Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Northwest Covenant Church
300 N. Elmhurst Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
CAROLYN DAHLSTROM Obituary
INVERNESS - Carolyn Dahlstrom was born on July 3, 1928 in Elgin to Albert and Anna (nee Anderson) Johnson. She died Monday, July 15, 2019 in Buffalo Grove. Mrs. Dahlstrom grew up in Plato Center and attended North Park College in Chicago. Carolyn was a charter member of Northwest Covenant Church in Mt. Prospect and the organist for many years, as well as the first Chair of the church's Women's Fellowship. She also served as President of Swedish Covenant Hospital's Service Guild and was on the Board of Covenant Harbor Bible Camp. Carolyn enjoyed bowling and golfing with several women's leagues. Carolyn is survived by her husband, of 70 years, Russell, whom she married in June of 1949 in Lily Lake; children, Roslyn (Jon) Engebretson, Daun (Larry) Geissler and Brad Dahlstrom; grandchildren Karna (Jason) Lliteras, Brita (Brandon) Overly, Stefanie Geissler and Rusty Geissler, Reid Dahlstrom and Cole Dahlstrom; five great-grandchildren; sister Marian Munsterman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four older siblings. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Northwest Covenant Church, 300 North Elmhurst Avenue, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Covenant Church or Covenant Harbor Bible Camp. Information or condolences may be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
