Carolyn Engblom (nee Swienton), 76. Lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Glenn A. (1998), dear daughter of the late John and Helen, loving sister of JoAnn H. (late Richard) Childers, fond sister-in-law of Rev. James Bauman, cherished aunt of Christopher (Lisa), Kevan, Bridget Bauman and Elizabeth (Grayson) Bastin. She also leaves many good friends. Retired 20-year employee of Rotary International of Evanston as Director of Human Resources. Visitation Thursday, January 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, 9:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Thecla Church, 6725 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020