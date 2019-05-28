|
PARK RIDGE - Carolyn J. Erickson, beloved wife of the late Lloyd A. Erickson; loving mother of Gregory (Patricia) and David Erickson. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Services Friday 11:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rally for the cure where Carolyn golfed yearly to raise funds for the cure. For information, call 847-966-7302 or visit www.skajafuneralhomes.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019