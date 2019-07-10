BUFFALO GROVE - Carolyn Landvogt Taylor was born on August 10, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Esther (nee Lundstrom) Landvogt. She died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Church Creek Healthcare Center, Arlington Heights. Before retiring Mrs. Taylor was a supervisor for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She enjoyed traveling the world, being with family, cooking, entertaining, and playing Mahjong. Carolyn, who loved to shop, will be remembered for her stylish looks. She is survived by her husband, John W. "Jack" Taylor; her daughter, Kathleen (Wilfred) Hegg nee Clarke; her granddaughter, Lauren Esther Hegg; her brother, John (Geraldine) Landvogt; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lois (Quentin) Daly, and her brother Robert (Nancy) Landvogt. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts., Illinois and from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL, 60025, journeycare.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019