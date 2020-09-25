Carolyn M. Gruner, age 82, loving wife of 45 years to Robert; beloved mother of Terry Lynn (Dane) Scott, Stephen (Susan) and Douglas (Tracy); cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Kurt) Salmich, Samantha (Tim) Willis, Stephen, Mackenzie (Josh) Haight, Grace and Joshua; adored great-grandmother to Faye, Ty, Val, Daisy, Roman and Patrick; aunt and friend to many. Carolyn was most notably known for her love of the Chicago Cubs. Watching and toasting them in the 2016 World Series with a shot of tequila. Funeral service and Interment Private at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home and Cemetery. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.