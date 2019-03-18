ST. CHARLES - Carolyn Pugh, 69, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. She was born January 20, 1950 in North Fork, CA, the daughter of William and Lena Rose (Murphy) Wingo. In 1973, she was united in marriage to Julian Lee Pugh, Jr. Carolyn attended Iowa State where she graduated with a degree in Textiles and Clothing Design. In Iowa, she met her husband and raised a family. After staying at home raising her two sons, she successfully started her own business called Hilltop Designs selling patterns and linings for baskets. Moving to Chicago, she subsequently went back to school at Midwestern University where she received her Master's of Medical Science and became a Physician Assistant. She has been employed at Associates in Psychiatry in Elgin for many years, in addition to seeing patients in nursing homes and hospitals. Carolyn was a woman of strong faith with a big heart and a passion to help others, especially those in need. She was always a positive person, and believed in providing care, volunteering, and reaching out to others in need at church and within her local community. She is survived by her sons Jacob (Vivian) Pugh and Joshua (Bri) Pugh; four grandchildren, Victoria and Liam, Finley and Bryce Pugh; two brothers Bill (Melly) Wingo and James (Carol) Wingo and a sister Roberta (Clay) Rooks; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Julian Lee Pugh Jr. A memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Church, 40W605 IL-38, Elburn, IL 60119 on March 23, 2019 at 10 am. "By your hand I am led ... heal my heart and body for your service." Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary