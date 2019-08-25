Home

Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Vista Room at Ventura Townehouse,
4900 Telegraph Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church
1330 N. Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church,
1330 N. Douglas Ave.,
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
CAROLYN SUE HUNTER PINNEY


1937 - 2019
CAROLYN SUE HUNTER PINNEY Obituary
Carolyn Sue Hunter Pinney passed away August 14th, in Ventura, CA at the age of 81. Her husband, Jim Pinney, preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her son, Jay Pinney (Kathryn) of Montreal, Canada, her daughter, Leslie Abbey (Robert) of Lancaster, KY, her daughter, Amy Schultz (Bill) of Ventura, CA and eight grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 with a family visitation and luncheon to follow. Burial service will follow the luncheon. Visit https://www.glueckertfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Sue-Hunter-Pinney*obId=6501905#/obituaryInfo to read a full obituary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
