Caron Ann Tiberi Turk, age 71, after a long courageous battle, passed peacefully surrounded by family and in the hearts and minds of her many friends and family in the early morning of November 23, 2019. Born August 18, 1948, in Chicago IL, Caron was a graduate of Main South High School in Park Ridge,Il, studied art at the Art Institute of Chicago and at Southern Illinois University where she was a member of the Tri-Sigma Sorority and was an avid sailor. A successful artist and illustrator of children's books, her 'Caron's Kids' illustrations, murals and etchings are loved and admired by many from her over 40 years of professional work. Caron is survived by her husband Roger, children Heather (Robert) Lewandowski, William (Sandra), and Shannon; grandchildren Ava, Ryan, and Henry; father Anthony Tiberi, (mother Jo-Mary Tiberi who preceded her in death), mother-in-law Arscele Turk Reiman (father-in-law William Turk, Wayne Reiman both deceased), brothers Steven (Sue), Daniel (Desiree), sister-in-law Darlene (Jack) Lambert, husband's step-brothers, and many many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. One could sum up her life with these few sentences but this does not capture who Caron was or the positive influence she had with so many she knew for years or just met briefly. Caron lit up any room she entered, had a spirit that drew you near, always gave you comfort, and a presence that you just wanted to be with. Caron lived life with the conviction of her faith, treasured her friends, and loved her family. She was loved and will be missed. We know she is at peace in Heaven. We would like to thank the countless medical professionals, hospitals, and research facilities that helped in her fight. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses that continued to go above the call of duty, not only with their professionalism, but just as important, their love, humor, and admiration of Caron's style. A celebration of Caron's life will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 12 noon at the Chain of Lakes Community Bible Church, 43 West Grass Lake Rd, Lake Villa, IL. 60046 If you wish, please send flowers and your memories to Caron's life celebration at the church and/or provide donations in Caron's name to one of the following: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation https://themmrf.org/ Donate: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ donate-to-the-mmrf/ JourneyCare CareCenters 2050 Claire Court Glenview, IL 60025-7635 http://journeycare.org/ Donate: https://journeycare.org/donate/
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019