GURNEE - Caron M. Sula, age 64, passed away on September 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Jim Sula; 2 children, Kim (Tim) Penich, and Joey (Christine) Sula; 3 grandchildren, Danny, Ben, and Lucas; brother, Royal (Cheryl) Mayer; sister, Cindy Fuerst (Bruce Matthews); mother-in-law, Marie Sula; brother-in-law, Dave (Margaret) Sula. Caron was preceded in death by her parents, J. Don and June Mayer; and father-in-law, Eugene Sula. Services are private. Donations can be made in memory of Caron to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org
