1/
CARON M. SULA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GURNEE - Caron M. Sula, age 64, passed away on September 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Jim Sula; 2 children, Kim (Tim) Penich, and Joey (Christine) Sula; 3 grandchildren, Danny, Ben, and Lucas; brother, Royal (Cheryl) Mayer; sister, Cindy Fuerst (Bruce Matthews); mother-in-law, Marie Sula; brother-in-law, Dave (Margaret) Sula. Caron was preceded in death by her parents, J. Don and June Mayer; and father-in-law, Eugene Sula. Services are private. Donations can be made in memory of Caron to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org. For funeral info, MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved