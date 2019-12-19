Daily Herald Obituaries
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CARRIE L. VERJINSKI


1962 - 2019
SPRING GROVE - Carrie L. Verjinski (nee McElhaney), 57, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at home. She was born December 3, 1962, in Norman, OK, to the late Ray and Norma Kay (nee Barham) McElhaney. Carrie worked as a senior loan specialist at ALEC Credit Union, where she provided excellent care and service to her customers. She enjoyed NASCAR, boating, RVing, football-especially the Bears and Sooners, and her dogs. Above all, she was very devoted to her family and friends and was a loving wife, mom, Nana and Nina. Survivors include her husband, Larry Verjinski; daughters, Jennifer (Thomas) Jarrett and Stephanie Verjinski; grandchildren, Kelsie and Cailyn Jarrett and Emily and James Larson; and fur babies, Smokey and Oscar. Visitation Friday, December 20, from 1-3 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
